City announces newest dog park addition in Central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson unveiled its newest and very much needed dog park in Central Tucson Friday morning.

According to a news release, this new area, which is located at Anza Park at 1000 N Stone Ave., is the city's eighth dog park.

The new park is one-acre where dogs can roam around leash-free while pet owners can enjoy the company of their furry friends. The park includes two fenced areas, one for larger dogs over 30 pounds and one for smaller dogs.

The park is also equipped with tables and benches, along with "ADA-accessible walkways and gates." Three drinking fountains, trash cans, syringe and waste dispensers can also be found at the park.

"We had folks that had a need to go and be outdoors with their dogs, but no safe place to do so," Lara Hamewy from the City of Tucson's Parks and Rec said. "Also, there was a lot of concern for drug use and homelessness in the park, when you activate a park a lot of that activity starts to decline."

Hours for the park are from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The city also stated that masks are required for all.

For a list of all dog parks in Tucson, visit tucsonaz.gov.