Benson honors 9/11 victims with lantern festival

TUCSON (KVOA) - To help honor those who we lost on Sept. 11, 2001, Benson residents have gathered together the last three years to fill the sky with their highest hopes, deepest desires and memories. And this year will be no different.

This Saturday, Benson will hold a fourth annual Lantern Festival at San Pedro Golf Course located at 926 N. Madison Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m. Organizers say there will be music dancing, merchandise, and food and beverage vendors.

Once the sky is dark, the festival participants will release hundreds of lanterns in dedication to those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

General admission costs $17. For a ticket with a lantern included, it will cost $25.

For more information, find The Lantern Festival - Benson, Arizona on Facebook and or visit eventbrite.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Sebastian Torres.