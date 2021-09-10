Skip to Content

AZGFD: Mountain Lion mortally wounded after spotted near Santa Cruz River

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a mountain lion was found mortally wounded in central Tucson Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Santa Cruz River to assist AZGFD personnel with a mountain lion sighting in the area.

After further investigation, AZGFD recovered a mortally wounded puma northeast of Glenn and Craycroft roads. Officials say the desert dweller is not expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time.

