AZGFD: Mountain Lion mortally wounded after spotted near Santa Cruz River

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a mountain lion was found mortally wounded in central Tucson Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Santa Cruz River to assist AZGFD personnel with a mountain lion sighting in the area.

After further investigation, AZGFD recovered a mortally wounded puma northeast of Glenn and Craycroft roads. Officials say the desert dweller is not expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time.

