About 100 American citizens are still in Afghanistan

KABUL (CNN) - Roughly 100 American citizens remain in Afghanistan.

That number comes from a state department estimate on Friday.

Since the official withdrawal of American troops from the country at the end of August, nearly three dozen U.S. citizens have evacuated.

Nineteen took a Qatar Airways flight out, while 13 others left by an overland route.

A state department spokesperson says 44 U.S. citizens Friday had been offered seats on a Qatar flight.

The official says the estimate of 100 citizens remaining in Afghanistan is one that can change, given a "really fluid" situation on the ground.