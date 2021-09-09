Suspect(s) still at-large after 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) - The search continues for the people who killed a little boy in Charlotte, N.C.

Police say Asiah Fiquero was shot to death Tuesday morning while he was sleeping and that the people responsible are connected to local high schools.

Parents fear the violence is going to impact their kids at school.

It comes after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte after 150 rounds were fired into this home in a matter of seconds.

CMPD detectives say the suspects are likely high school students, with connections to North Meck, Hopewell and Julius Chambers.

They believe the shootings escalated from simple arguments at school, turning into deadly gunfire.

Many CMS parents said they are keeping their students home over safety concerns Thursday.

But one mom of a Hopewell parent says she sent her son to class because the increased police presence and security checks make her feel a little better.

"The police is there, they've been checking everybody since yesterday and this will happen again today to make sure nothing happens," parent Johanna Bravo said. "That made me feel like he's in a safe place even though this is all going on."

The toddler became the latest victim of a deadly string of shootings authorities say are tied to “simple disputes” between high school students.

CMPD has not made any arrests in Tuesday night's drive-by shooting.

They're asking that parents speak with their students about what they may know.