Sports betting starts in Arizona in time for NFL season

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s first sports betting operations are now open in time for the start of the NFL season with live wagers allowed on college and professional sports. Betting began Thursday online and at the FanDuel Sportsbook at the downtown Phoenix arena where the Phoenix Suns play and at temporary betting windows at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field.

The action was made possible by a new law enacted by the Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last spring.

Online fantasy sports wagering became legal late last month. Before that, Arizona was one of the few U.S. states where it was still banned.