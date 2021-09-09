PCSD: Suspect(s) outstanding in shooting near Cardinal Ave, Los Reales Rd

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect(s) of Thursday's shooting in Drexel Heights are outstanding, according to a release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said deputies are currently investigating a shooting near the 3100 block of West Tucker Street near Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road.

The department has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

Anyone who notices suspicious behavior in that area is advised to call 911.

HAPPENING NOW: @PimaSheriff deputies are investigating a shooting near Cardinal and Valencia. The suspect(s) are on the run. If you see anything suspicious you're asked to call 911. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 10, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

