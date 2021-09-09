Skip to Content

PCSD: Suspect(s) outstanding in shooting near Cardinal Ave, Los Reales Rd

Last updated today at 7:56 pm
TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect(s) of Thursday's shooting in Drexel Heights are outstanding, according to a release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said deputies are currently investigating a shooting near the 3100 block of West Tucker Street near Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road.

The department has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

Anyone who notices suspicious behavior in that area is advised to call 911.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Anthony Victor Reyes

