PCSD: Suspect(s) outstanding after 3 shot near Cardinal Ave, Los Reales Rd

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect(s) of Thursday's shooting in Drexel Heights are outstanding, according to a release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Tucker Street near Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road in reference to a shooting that occurred at 7 p.m.

According to PCSD, three people were shot in connection to the incident. The individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who notices suspicious behavior in that area is advised to call 911.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

