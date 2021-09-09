Lawmakers, education advocates hope to update K-12 spending limit set in 1980

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is one of only a handful of states in the nation that has an education spending limit cap, limiting how much schools and districts can spend on your child's education.

Now, there is a push to change that.

Long before some of these voters were old enough to cast a ballot, Arizona decided to put in place an education spending cap. This was a limit on how much money the state can spend on education.

Voters made that decision four decades ago. It was last changed by state legislature in 1986.

The specific number has changed based on inflation and state population.

"This cap is based on a formula that was created in 1980 when I was in grade school and junior high," Arizona Education Association President Jo Thomas said. "And we need to modernize it or get rid of it."

According to state law, this year, just more than $6 billion were allocated to spend on K-12 schools.

Republican state lawmaker Paul Boyer is a teacher up in the Valley. He has worked to convince his colleagues to raise the cap. However, last session, Boyer did not have the votes in the House.

"To me, it doesn't make any sense," he said. "Regardless of what happens to 208, more than likely reach the expenditure limit. Schools may have money that they're not authorized to spend and it's never happened before. But my understanding is they'd have to send it back to the state."

But some oppose raising the cap, including the Goldwater Institute.

In a statement, they say the problem is not a lack of resources.

"It's ironic that as activists continue to tell voters that we have been cutting education to the bone, that we're now spending so much money on K-12 that we're literally hitting the ceiling on what voters themselves put into place as the limit," Boyer said. "Arizona voters enshrined an expenditure limit in the state constitution to prevent the kind of runaway spending we already see throughout higher education, healthcare, and so many other areas. Legislators should respect that intent."

"Let's make no mistake about what this cap is. This cap is a limit on our students' potential," Thomas said. "Arizona is one of the few states that actually says we will spend no more than this in getting our students ready for the real world."

Boyer hopes there is a long term fix that can raise the spending cap. That fix is putting a measure on the November 2022 ballot.

To put this issue in front of voters, he will need two-thirds support from his colleagues up in Phoenix to get that done.