Two new 9/11 victims identified nearly 20 years later

NEW YORK (NBC News) - Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and this week, there is some news that could bring closure to the families of two 9/11 victims.

More than 2,600 people lost their lives when the World Trade Center collapsed and Dorothy Morgan, a 47-year-old Long Island resident, was among the victims although her remains were never identified.

Just before the anniversary, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office has now identified her DNA from fragments recovered from the World Trade Center.

Morgan's daughter is now reminded of painful memories.

"It was a shock, it was a shock," Nykiah Morgan said. "That's the only thing I could say it was really shocking... It's like you're reliving it all over again."

Another victim's DNA has been identified, but that victim's family did not want the name released.

These are the first two identifications since 2019 and there could be more thanks to DNA sequencing technology.