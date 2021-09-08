Toddler killed after 80 rounds fired into North Carolina home

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) - A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of a child killed during a shooting Tuesday night.

Police say 3-year-old Asiah Fquero was asleep when several suspects unleashed more than 80 rounds toward his house.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

A bullet grazed another family member inside the home, but that person is said to be okay.

A security camera shows two vehicles pulling up in front of the house.

Several suspects got out and started opening fire.

Police says other homes, as well as vehicles in the area, were also hit.

No word yet on the motive of the shooting