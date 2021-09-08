Steve of ‘Blue’s Clues’ explains why he left show in sentimental message

NEW YORK (CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25-years old. And it's not in dog years!

The popular children's program, "Blues Clues" celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Tuesday the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Jr.'s Twitter account.

this is for everyone who grew up watching Blue's Clues 💙 #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/qfWWNCgYXi — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) September 8, 2021

Steve Burns sported the striped green shirt and hat he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series.

Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

In a different video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.