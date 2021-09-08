Sahuarita pecan processing plant to close due to financial impacts of global market, COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - For decades, people from across the United States would visit Sahuarita to taste its pecans and celebrate the beloved nut.

However, due to global competition and the economic impacts of the pandemic, the town of nearly 3,000 people will take a major step back from the industry that helped place it on the map.

On Wednesday, Farmers Investment Co. announced that it will shut down its pecan processing plant in Sahuarita by the end of the year. While the farming will continue in Santa Cruz Valley and San Simon, FICO said it will complete shelling in December 2021 and ship the plant's final orders through January and February 2022.

"FICO is taking this action because of a challenging global pecan market resulting from tariffs,

low-cost competition from Mexican pecan processors, and the financial impacts from COVID-19," the company said in a statement."These factors combined to make it unsustainable to continue shelling pecans in Sahuarita."

FICO shared that 130 of its 270 employees will be affected by the plant closure. The company said those employees have been notified and will receive a severance package.

The company said the Pecan Store will also close in early 2022.

After processing officially ceases late this year, the plant will be used to as a cold storage and shipping facility for pecans produced on the farm.