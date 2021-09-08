PCSD: Impairment believed to be factor in pedestrian-involved hit-and-run in Drexel Heights

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man detained in Tuesday's pedestrian-involved collision in Drexel Heights was identified by Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday.

According to PCSD, 38-year-old Robert Valenzuela was driving his Nissan Rogue westbound on Los Reales Road near Camino Libertard at around 11:30 p.m. that evening when he reportedly struck a pedestrian.

After allegedly leaving the scene, department officials said Valenzuela struck a utility pole and was detained by deputies shortly after he abandoned his vehicle at the second crash scene.

Authorities say criminal charges are pending in the case at this time.

The pedestrian involved was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PCSD said impairment appears to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.