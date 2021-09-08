New ‘A’ Mountain restrictions cause conflict among Tucson residents

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starting on Monday "A" Mountain will be closed to all traffic for the next two weeks while crews work on repairs to the structure of the "A," but some residents think the city is using the break as an excuse to further restrict access to the mountain.

Tucson Parks and Recreation said the closure is necessary after an inspection earlier this year showed a need for structural repair to preserve the "A" long term.

Park hours and access will be different once it re-opens.

Sentinel Peak will close Monday and re-open on Sept. 28. That means no pedestrians, bikers or vehicles will be allowed to travel past the lower parking lot.

"I think they're using the closure as an excuse to restrict the hours. Since people will be used to not going up at all, when they open with limited hours, people will see that as a plus," Tucson resident Beryl Baker said.

Once the mountain re-opens the city will be piloting new park hours. The park will be open from sunrise to sunset, which was the case during the initial pilot program.

Vehicle access will continue to be restricted on Mondays. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, cars can access the mountain from 2 p.m. to sunset. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday vehicles will be allowed up from 11 a.m. to sunset.

"Trying to find the perfect fit between the balance of pedestrian and bike access and car access," said Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey.

Nearly 3,000 people responded to surveys on the pilot restrictions back in 2019. According to those results, 66 percent of people supported reducing car access hours. Some residents believe these restrictions will keep increasing.

"It's not allowing a regional park to be a regional park," Baker said. "It's making it so that one of the icons of Tucson is not accessible to the vast majority of people."

Baker argues that by limiting vehicle access, families with small children, the elderly, people with disabilities and others who need a vehicle to get to the top will have fewer opportunities to see the views of Tucson from the top of "A" Mountain.

"I think at the end of the day we realize that Sentinel Peak is important to everybody and what we're trying to truly do is find a balance for all users," Hamwey said.

According to the survey results, almost half of the people said they access the mountain by car, however, designating car-free times was a top-three improvement that would encourage people to visit more often.

These new hours will be in place between three to six months.