Maui to require COVID vaccination to dine indoors

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - If you're unvaccinated and have plans for a Hawaiian vacation, you may want to re-consider your vaccination status.

Starting September 15, people visiting Maui who want to dine inside restaurants and bars must show proof they are fully vaccinated.

The rule does not apply to children 12 and under.

Bars and restaurants will also close at 10 p.m.

Honolulu has similar restrictions in place. As of September 13, people need to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test to visit restaurants, bars and other businesses.

Some tourists have been arrested after lying about their vaccine status while in Hawaii.