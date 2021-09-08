Man dead after struck by semi-truck while helping stranded motorist on I-10 near Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man is dead after he was struck and killed while he was helping a stranded motorist change their tire on Interstate 10 just east of Vail on Aug. 21.

At around 3:11 a.m. that day, Arizona Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Frederick Alexander Hayes, who works for a Tucson-based roadside repair service, was working on the driver-side rear tire of the stranded individual's vehicle on westbound I-10 at Milepost 289 near the East Marsh Station Road exit when a tractor-trailer drove into the right emergency shoulder and struck the 21-year-old.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer reportedly did not stop after the collision and fled the scene.

The stranded motorist described the suspect vehicle as a white semi-truck with an enclosed box trailer.

No debris from the vehicle was found at the scene.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or has any information about the hit-and-run crash is advised to call 602-223-2212.