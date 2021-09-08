Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Officials have raised Hurricane Ida's death toll in Louisiana to 26. The additional 11 deaths all occurred in the city of New Orleans.

The state Health Department said Wednesday that the people died between Aug. 30 and Monday, but that the Orleans Parish coroner just now confirmed their deaths as storm-related.

Nine of the deaths were from excessive heat. The remaining two deaths involved carbon monoxide poisoning.

The announcement was grim news amid signs the city is returning to normal with almost fully restored power and a lifted nighttime curfew. Outside of New Orleans, hundreds of thousands of people remained without electricity 10 days after Ida roared ashore.