Homeless Hurricane Ida pets find refuge in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The events of Hurricane Ida have left many pets without a home. Shelters in Louisiana are also feeling the effects and seeking help as they face power outages and low resources.

The Arizona Huma Society is lending a hand to those shelters in Louisiana.

Through AHS' Project Reachout Program, a group of six staff members made an overnight trip to El Paso, Texas on Friday to meet an SPCA team from Louisiana. The program allows AHS to "transfer pets in from partner shelters in the state and across the country when space at AHS allows."

From that trip, AHS was able to transfer 22 dogs and 14 cats from the SPCA shelter to Arizona.

The animals were brought back to the Grand Canyon State where they underwent several health exams at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital to make sure they were okay and ready for foster care or adoption.

AHS said that this wasn't their first time making a trip like this. In 2005, they deployed an "emergency response team" to Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina. The society said that more than 200 pets were transferred to Arizona.

So far this year, AHS has rescued 843 animals from other shelters due to weather emergencies, such as the Telegraph Fire and Gila Bend floods.

If you want to donate to AHS' Disaster Relief Fund to save the lives of more pets, click here.

For more information, visit azhumane.org.