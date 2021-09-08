Skip to Content

Body of Navy Corpsman killed in Kabul bombing returned home

CLEVELAND (CNN) - The remains of one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in last month's bombing in Kabul are in his hometown.

Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman Third-Class Maxton Soviak's body landed in northeast Ohio Wednesday.

The 22-year-old native of berlin heights will be awarded a Posthumous Purple Heart Medal, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy.

His rank was also advanced from corpsman to hospital corpsman third class.

Soviak's funeral is scheduled for Monday.

