Banner Health doctor stresses the need for vaccination for COVID-19, Influenza

TUCSON (KVOA) - Chief Clinical Officer Doctor Marjorie Bessel of Banner Health provided a news update Wednesday regarding hospitalizations at Banner Health.

During Wednesday's conference, Bessel said that about 90 percent of patients who are hospitalized at Banner are unvaccinated.

Banner currently has 522 non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients in the ICU compared to the peak in 2020 when Banner hospitals had a total of 484 non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Across the state, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 560 COVID-19 patients are now in ICUs. Compared to 1,072 in ICUs at the peak of the pandemic at the end of December.

Bessel went on to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and Influenza, adding that getting a flu vaccine in September or October will provide optimal coverage.