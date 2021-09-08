Babies posing for the camera in TMC’s baby photo campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) - If it's one thing new parents love, it's showing off their bundles of joy to the world, and Tucson Medical Center gave some Tucson parents the chance to do just that.



Back in July, the hospital hosted a baby photo campaign for little ones who were born at TMC since January 2020. Parents had to submit photos of their babies and a story about the birth day for a chance to be featured in a marketing campaign.

According to the center, 20 babies were chosen out of nearly 500 submitted, and they posed for the cameras on Wednesday.

"These kids and these moms and these families that are here today really help show that even during trying times creating and helping families celebrate is an awesome thing to do," Tim Bentley, TMC's Marketing Manager, said.

Parents also received some goodie bags filled with gifts for their babies.