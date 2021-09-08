Applications now open for Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl

TUCSON (KVOA) - Applications are now open for the sixth annual "Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program."

This is one of the most impactful programs, helping teachers in classrooms by granting $1 million in total to 400 Arizona teachers.

In the first five years of the program, about 70 teachers from Tucson and southern Arizona have received grants through the program.

The application will be accepted through Sept. 24.

For more information, visit fiestabowl.org.