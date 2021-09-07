Suspect dead in southside standoff linked to homicide investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide has been linked to Tuesday's barricade situation on the south side, after a woman was found dead with obvious signs of trauma in central Tucson.

At around Tuesday morning, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of East 23rd Street near Reid Park after a woman was found with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD learned that a potential suspect was at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel located at 4800 S. Butterfield Dr. near Irvington and Palo Verde roads.

BREAKING: @Tucson_Police confirms a homicide that happened this morning is allegedly connected to this suspect barricaded inside a hotel on the southside.



TPD says officers responded to a shooting near 22nd/Alvernon and found one woman with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene https://t.co/PuZX97L8C7 — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) September 7, 2021

When Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the area, the potential suspect barricaded himself in a room of the hotel. PCSD said the individual is armed.

Pima Regional SWAT team were dispatched to assist in the standoff.

Sources say the suspect involved is dead after he reportedly killed himself.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.