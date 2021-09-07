Skip to Content

Standoff ongoing after armed suspect barricades themselves on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A barricade situation has caused a large police presence on the south side Tuesday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department shared at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday that an armed individual barricaded themselves at 4800 S. Butterfield Dr. near Irvington and Palo Verde roads.

Deputies are currently working the scene.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

