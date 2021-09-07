Southern Arizona committed to welcoming Afghan refugees as details still getting worked out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afghan refugees are now scattered throughout the country and will soon start new lives in the United States. Some of them will likely be coming to Tucson.

Tucson has a long history of welcoming refugees. City Councilman Steve Kozachik said that's what this community will do with Afghan refugees who fled their homeland at the end of the war.

Right now, councilman Kozachik said he's heard a rough estimate of upwards of 2,000 refugees could be on their way to Arizona, but he says that number could change in a heartbeat.

"Refugees are being housed in military bases around the country. We understand there will be three bases up in the phoenix area who will receive some refugees. We don't know the quantity or the timing yet. All of this is very much in flux," Kozachik said.

Atifa Rawan grew up in Afghanistan, she's been in Tucson for more than 40 years. She's made 15 trips back to her native country since 2002 and she knows how difficult this transition is for so many who are completely starting over.

"They're separated, to begin with. They're separated from their environment," Rawan said. "Can you imagine if you go to another place you leave your belongings, your memories, your photos, everything you're leaving and starting from scratch?"

Rawan's confident our community will welcome refugees with open arms.

"The generosity of this community is so overwhelming, so great. I'm getting calls and my other friends are getting calls. People are asking us what should I do, how can I help. So, we're anxiously waiting for them to arrive here," she added.

Kozachik said Casa Alitas is still taking in Central American migrants every day, and he says with COVID-19 capacity it is very limited.

If you'd like to volunteer to help settle Afghan refugees when they start coming to southern Arizona, click here.