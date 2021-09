TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pima County Sheriff's Department substation opened in the Vail community Tuesday afternoon.

The sub-station is located on East Brekke Road at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

This comes as PCSD said the Vail Community has experienced substantial growth over the last several years.

According to a news release, PCSD also established a new location for the San Xavier substation. This new substation will aid in the needs of the western communities.