One killed, two injured in deadly barricade situation on southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide has been linked to Tuesday's barricade situation on the south side after a woman was found dead with obvious signs of trauma in central Tucson.

At around Tuesday morning, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of East 23rd Street near Reid Park after a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Flor Del Mar Hernandez Tapia, was found with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to new reports, TPD said that a second person, a 19-year-old female, was located and transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, TPD learned that a potential suspect, identified as Tapia's boyfriend, Brandon Michael Watts, 39, was at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel located at 4800 S. Butterfield Dr. near Irvington and Palo Verde roads.

When Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the area, Watts had barricaded himself in a room of the hotel with hostages. Those hostages included a mother and her four children. PCSD said that he was armed.

Officials said that this had prompted the 911 call of a domestic disturbance.

According to reports, members of the Tucson Police Hostage Negotiations Unit attempted to make contact with Watts until the Pima Regional SWAT team arrived to assist in the standoff. Over several hours of negotiations, authorities said Pima Regional SWAT members were able to negotiate the release of the hostages.

The children were not harmed, however, their mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said that after Watts refused to surrender to law enforcement, Pima Regional SWAT entered the room where they found Watts dead from what seemed to be a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Authorities are continuing the investigation and said that they are not looking for additional suspects.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

