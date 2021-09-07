Nonprofit awarded $40K intended for Arizona Bowl amid ‘ethical concerns’ with Barstool Sports

TUCSON (KVOA) - After pulling nearly $40,000 in funding from the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Pima County will now reallocate the funding to Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), a non-profit organization.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to reallocate these funds.

Last month, the county pulled the funding from the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl citing "ethical concerns".

Back on July 27, the Arizona Bowl announced that it has finalized a multi-year title sponsorship deal with the digital media company that specializes in sports and pop culture content. This deal included exclusive broadcast distribution rights for the annual bowl game held at Arizona Stadium.

However, after hearing the news of the new partnership between Arizona Stadium and Barstool Sports, Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to no longer award $38,155.56 to the annual football game, citing that "the company's founder, Dave Portnoy, and other staffers have faced accusations of racism and sexism in the past."

“This game should celebrate and showcase our community, but I believe that many members of our community will not feel part of the event because of the actions and words of Barstool employees,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott. “The Arizona Bowl can make its own decisions about its title sponsor, but county government must consider other factors in considering whether to associate itself with that decision.”

Since 2010, Portnoy and his digital media company have been at the center of controversy after they were accused on multiple occasions of posting sexist and racist rhetoric on their blog and social media platforms over the years. Those accusations include racial slurs used in videos posted in 2016, derogatory comments toward ESPN host Sam Ponder in 2017 that resulted in the cancelation of a partnership with ESPN and content that critics claim normalized rape culture in 2010.

In a news release shared Tuesday, Pima County said the funding will now go to Chicanos Por La Causa’s Nahui Ollin Wellness Program. The Nahui Ollin Wellness Program serves more than 600 high school students annually.

For more information, visit cplc.org.