Kansas homeowners get hate mail over BLM, Pride flags on homes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN) - Some homeowners in Overland Park, Kansas said they are trying to spread love to minorities in their community, but they are getting hate in return.

Black Lives Matters and rainbow pride flags dot the neighborhood near Oak Park-Carpenter Elementary School. But one neighbor apparently doesn't like signs.

They recently sent notes in all caps voicing disapproval. There's no return address. No name. Only condemnation.

"We're trying to promote inclusivity and just general love and the letters are very much the opposite of that," Katy Penland an Oak Park neighbor, said.

"I think they are scared. I think they want to hide. I think that's great because it shows that they are in the minority now," Ali Fowler, another Oak Park neighbor, said.

"And it's bringing us together," Erica Sims stated. "We're talking to neighbors that we would have never talked to."

Some neighbors say they received similar "hate mail" last year.

"If we're just getting hate for having the sign like they definitely have a hard time, so I think it's important to show support," Fowler said.

"Makes me want to show what we stand for even more," Penland added.

Neighbors said they'll buy even bigger signs in solidarity.

"I want it to stop," Sims said. "I want this person to know they can't get away with hate in this neighborhood."

They say love wins, and even the person writing the letters needs love.

"With love. You do it with love," Sims added.

"Do better," Fowler said. "We should be doing better as a community. Like, why are you hating?"

Neighbors have filed a report with Overland Park Police as a precaution.