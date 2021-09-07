Fire prevention work in Saguaro National Park

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - If you're planning on visiting Saguaro National Park this week, expect to see more helicopter activity.

According to Saguaro National Park, they will be starting aerial spray treatments again to try and prevent buffelgrass from growing. Park officials said the treatments could begin as early as Sept. 8.

Crews will be using a spot sprayer to touch up treatments on large patches that were previously treated in early August. They will also be spraying smaller more remote patches.

Park officials said the work will be happening at both the east and west parks. It will be happening around the Tanque Verde Ridge, Manning Camp, Rincon Creek, and Quilter Trails.

In the Tucson Mountain District (west), they may need to close Sendero Esperanza Trail (from Gould Mine Trail to Hugh Norris Trail), Picture Rocks Wash between Brittlebush and Golden Gate Trails, Panther Peak Trail, and Safford Peak Spur Trail.

Part of the trails could be closed for one to three days during the spraying and for up to one hour after the spray dries. According to park officials, there will be closure notices posted at trailheads. You can also access notices here.

The helicopters are used to spray the grass to try and get control of the dangerous invasive species of grass in areas that are unsafe for ground crews. The park will be monitoring the weather before starting the treatments every day.