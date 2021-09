TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's annual Pride in the Desert event has been postponed.

According to organizers, the new variants of COVID-19 and changing guidelines from the CDC was the reason for the rescheduling of the event.

They're not confident the community can come together safely at this time in large numbers.

They hope to reschedule for the fall of 2022.

For more information, visit tucsonpride.org.