Caucasian man identified as remains found in wash near Marana Target

TUCSON (KVOA) - A description of the man who was found dead in a Marana wash Monday was released by Marana Police Department on Tuesday.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, MPD officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of West Aerie Drive, near Ina and Thronydale roads after a bystander came across a dead body in the Canyon del Oro Wash while walking their dog.

MPD later identified the remains as a Caucasian man with dark brown hair. MPD said the deceased man had a medium build, was an average height and had a distinct tattoo.

The department is asking anyone with information about this case to call 520-382-2000.

The investigation is ongoing.