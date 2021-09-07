16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

TULA, Mexico (AP) — Torrential rains in central Mexico have suddenly flooded a hospital, killing 16 patients.

Officials say that the deaths Tuesday were possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out. A video posted on social media accounts of the national Social Security Institute say about 40 other patients survived as waters rose swiftly in downtown Tula and flooded the public hospital around 6 a.m.

Video recorded inside the hospital shows knee-deep water as staff frantically triy to move patients.

IMSS Director Zoé Robledo says the waters knocked out power to the area as well as the hospital’s generators. Patients have been moved to other health centers.