KABUL (CNN) - A policewoman was murdered by the Taliban at her home Saturday night, according to her son.

Her death was confirmed to CNN by a local journalist.

According to local media, Negar Masoomi was eight months pregnant and worked in Ghor prison.

Her son said she was murdered in front of him and his brothers.

The Taliban told CNN that they have not been involved in her death, and is investigating the incident.