Shop local this weekend at Foothills Happy Hour Market

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those who love shopping local and supporting small businesses, this weekend is the perfect time to do just that.

The Foothills Mall, located at 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd will be providing a combination of a happy hour and farmers market experience with its new Foothills Happy Hour Market.

The market will open this Saturday at the Foothills Mall and will run every Saturday after that from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The market will offer more than 79 food and merchandise vendors in a "happy hour" format for all ages.

The new event promises music from local artists as well as a gathering space for local charity organizations.

For more information on the event, visit foothillshappyhourmarket.com.