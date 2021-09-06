Authorities seek suspect(s) after reports of woman trapped inside U-Haul

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police are working a welfare check in Midtown Monday evening.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers received a call from a woman who reported that she was locked in a U-Haul near Country Club Road and Bermuda Street. Officers were able to free the woman.

Tucson police said that they are "attempting to make contact with the suspect(s)" involved.

Details are very limited at this time as this is an active investigation.

