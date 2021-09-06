2-year-old dead after gun goes off in North Carolina home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NBC News) - A 2-year-old boy died after a gun went off inside a home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Police were called to a home Friday night for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they didn't find anyone at the home but learned the victim was being taken to a hospital by car.

Police were able to find the car and called for EMS.

Paramedics then took the child on to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating, but they say a gun was discharged inside the house, and the child was shot.

According to a press release, they are not looking for suspects in this case.