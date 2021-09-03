UAPD: Four on-campus vehicle thefts prompts investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department reported four theft incidents involving Jeep Wranglers since the start of the fall semester.

According to a news release, the incidents all took place inside campus garages. Police said that all thefts fit a similar pattern in which the battery is disconnected to disable the alarm system.

News 4 Tucson was told that there was damage done to the cars and valuable items were also stolen.

Authorities are investigating these incidents to prevent more from happening.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are urged to contact UAPD at 621-8273.