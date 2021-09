TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department is lending a hand to the hundreds of firefighters battling the massive Dixie Fire which is currently burning in California.

The Dixie Fire ignited July 13 and has burned more than 868,000 acres. On Friday, TFD sent a four-person crew to Northern California to aid in the containment of the fire.

According to officials, the fire is currently 55 percent contained.