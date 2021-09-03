PCAO on hit-and-run crash that critically injured toddler: ‘We don’t have evidence to pursue criminal charges’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 3-year-old in April will walk free after Pima County Attorney's Office announced Friday that there is not enough evidence in the case to pursue criminal charges.

At around 6:30 p.m. on April 16, then-2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after her stroller was struck by a vehicle when she, a family member and her mother, who was six months pregnant at the time, were crossing West Irvington Road at South Ninth Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle involved fled the scene.

While Catalina's mother sustained minor injuries in connection to the hit-and-run crash, the toddler was placed in critical condition, requiring surgery that removed a piece of skull from her brain.

In an update shared to News 4 Tucson's Shelle Jackson on Wednesday, the family said the surgery required 25 percent of her brain to be removed. The family said doctors told them that they do not expect her to see adulthood.

According to police documents, PCAO shared that the suspect vehicle was located a week after the collision.

Due to there a lack of evidence that indicates that the owner of the vehicle was the driver involved in the hit-and-run, PCAO informed the family that charges have been dropped in the case.

"Every day in this office, we work with heartbroken families. The family of the toddler who was very seriously hurt back in April while crossing Irvington Road with family has been on our mind all day. There are tragedies that happen that can’t easily be remedied by our office. And there are times where we don’t have evidence to pursue criminal charges. This is one of those times," PCAO said in a statement shared Friday. "We feel for all who have been impacted, send our condolences to the family, and pray for healing."

The family held a rally for Catalina in Downtown Tucson Friday morning. During the rally, the family called for Pima County Attorney's Office to change their mind about pursuing criminal charges.

"As of right now, we're just trying to get to the district attorney and figure out what's going to change because this isn't going to change," Lucerito Meza, Catalina's cousin said. "She's like this for the rest of her life and there is no guarantee of her living until her adulthood."

Meza said she wants the person responsible to step up and come forward.

"How do you sleep at night, really? Because I know I wouldn't be able to," she said. "That would be in my head every day for the rest of my life until I get that off my chest."