One arrested after group threatened to zip-tie Vail elementary principal over COVID-19 protocols

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person has been cited in connection to Thursday's conflict where a group of individuals allegedly threatened to make a citizen's arrest on a Vail Unified School District elementary principal over its COVID-19 quarantine policy.

According to VUSD officials, a student at Mesquite Elementary School was asked to quarantine after he reportedly was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

VUSD said this decision was made per state policy, citing that when a school in Arizona experiences a positive case of COVID-19, it is required to report the case to its county health department - in Vail's case, Pima County Health Department. Then, the county decides which individuals need to quarantine in order to prevent a potential outbreak in the community.

However, after hearing the quarantine request, three individuals and the child involved drove over to the school in order to protest the decision. The three individuals were later identified as one of the child's parents, another community member and a local business owner, who live-streamed the confrontation over his business' Instagram account.

Over the Instagram live, the business owner reportedly shared his discontent over the situation and threatened to use zip ties to arrest the principal of Mesquite Elementary School. The zip ties could also be seen in the video.

According to school officials, when the group went into the principal's office, the school's principal, Diane Vargo listened to their concerns. After a conversation, Vargo asked them to leave the school grounds.

After the group refused her request, the principal left her office without incident.

The group left the scene before Tucson Police Department officers arrived at the school.

TPD shared Friday morning that 40-year-old Rishi Rambaran was arrested for trespassing in connection to Thursday's conflict. The 40-year-old has since been cited and released.

Police did not release whether the other two individuals were or will be charged in connection to the incident.

Officials say Vargo was not harmed in connection to the incident.