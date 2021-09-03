Mexican migrant dies from injuries after falling off 30-foot border barrier near Yuma

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after he allegedly fell off a 30-foot-tall border barrier when he was reportedly attempting to cross into Arizona from Mexico illegally Wednesday,

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Yuma Border Patrol agent found a Mexican migrant lying on the ground on the west side of a border barrier about three miles south of the Andrade Port of Entry in Winterhaven, Calif. after being told about the incident by an undocumented non-citizen on Wednesday.

With assistance from a backboard for life-saving measures, Border Patrol agents, medical technicians and Rural Metro Fire Department medical personnel transported the man to nearby landing zone, where he was airlifted to Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz.

Despite undergoing surgery, the migrant was pronounced dead at the scene eight hours later.

Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility are currently reviewing the incident, according to CBP.