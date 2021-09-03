Man arrested in gunfire exchange with TPD officer back behind bars after initially released without bond

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Tucson Police Department officer on Aug. 20 is back behind bars after a judge re-set the individual's bond to $75,000 Friday.

Back on Aug. 24, a judge granted 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee a pretrial release with no bond in connection to charges that were the result of an exchange of gunfire with an undercover TPD officer in a parking lot at 4800 E. 29th St.

Officials say Lee was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits after he was medically cleared for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in connection to the incident.

On Sept. 1, the Digging Deeper Team reported that the prosecutor initially asked that Lee be held on a $50,000 bond due to the seriousness of the crime. However, due to Lee having no criminal history, the judge decided to release the 26-year-old to his grandmother with no bond.

After TPD Chief Chris Magnus voiced his frustration with the pretrial release decision, Pima County Attorney's Office filed a new motion for a different judge to reconsider Lee's release conditions.

Zachery Lee shot at a TPD sergeant on E. 29th St. last Fri. afternoon. Lee was arrested & charged w/Agg Assault w/deadly weapon.

Yet, get this: The Tucson City Court judge released Lee on pretrial release w/NO bond over the prosecutor's request.

Feel safe?

Beyond frustrating. pic.twitter.com/OPMpNRlFVo — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) August 25, 2021

According to officials, a judge reconsidered the decision and set a $75,000 bond on Lee. He has since been taken into custody and booked into Pima County Jail.

"Due to the relentless work of our Attorney Mike Storie and a matched effort by Pima County Attorney's Office Prosecutor Dan South, Zachary Lee is now in custody on a $75,000 CASH bond. A number of our officers and several community members were extremely concerned with Mr. Lee’s release," Tucson Police Officers Association said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "We would like to our Tucson Police Department detectives for presenting a strong case as well!"