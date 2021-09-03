Man accused of shooting at officer to stay in jail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Judge Alexander Ball decided that the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Zachary Lee would remain behind bars on a $75,000 bond. This comes after a prosecutor asked for a pre-indictment motion for reconsideration of release conditions.

Lee was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits a week ago. He was released to pretrial services 72 hours after shooting at a Tucson Police Sergeant who was working on an unrelated case, near 29th and Swan Road on the eastside. This left members of the community and Tucson's Police Chief outraged.

"There was no reason and, again, we've heard no reason before the court for him to take aggressive actions that he did," said Judge Alexander Ball.

Judge Alexander Ball heard from the prosecutor, defense attorney, and the attorney representing the TPD sergeant, who is the victim in this case.

Deputy County Attorney, Dan South told Judge Ball the original judge who released Lee to pretrial services was not given accurate and complete information.

Cornelia Honshar who represents Lee said the $250,000 bond the state was asking for was excessive.

"He has never been charged with a felony offense ever, he has lived a simple life," said Honchar.

"It is really fortunate this didn't turn into a murder," said Michael Storie

Lee's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept.13.