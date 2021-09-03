Local Jewish faith center holds first in-person Shabbat in over a year, a half

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local synagogue held its very first in-person Shabbat on Friday after it was vandalized back in May.

On May 18, Congregation Chaverim, a local Jewish faith center in Tucson, was found at around 8 a.m. with one of its glass doors smashed with a rock.

A similar act of vandalism was also reported to another Jewish faith center on June 7. According to reports, Chabad on River was struck with antisemitic vandalism. Officials reported that a swastika and an antisemitic slur were spray-painted onto a classroom door of the congregation.

Tucson police have arrested the suspect, Nathan Beaver, connected to the vandalism on Chabad on River.

On Friday, Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, who is also a member of Congregation Chaverim, announced that after over a year and a half, Congregation Chaverim will be hosting its first in-person Shabbat.

Hernandez said that this Shabbat will be very special.