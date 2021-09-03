IM-PECK-ABLE: Sahuarita staff rescue hawk trapped in sports net

TUCSON (KVOA) - Town of Sahuarita staff are be touted as heroes by Arizona Game and Fish Department after they rescued a hawk that was trapped in a sports net.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, a hawk was spotted trapped in a sports net in Quail Creek Park this week.

To help free the bird, officials with Sahuarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services used a boom truck, heavy gloves and scissors to free the winged predator.

AZGFD said this helped the hawk avoid serious injury.

It is unclear at this time how the desert dweller got stuck in the net in the first place.