HSSA project in works to end pet homelessness in Cochise County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is one step closer to ending pet homelessness, and helping them find their forever homes.

On Thursday, 11 pets were transferred from a Douglas Shelter in Cochise County to HSSA's main camp in Tucson. This group contained nine dogs and two cats.

According to a news release, Cochise County has been dealing with limited funding and space in its shelters, making it harder to house pets. As a result, many pets are euthanized.

Volunteers, partners and Cochise County Board of Supervisors were able to provide support in transferring these pets, ultimately saving their lives.

Officials said that this transfer was the first of many. They said that "an average of 10 pets per week will be welcomed from Douglas into the doors of the Humane Society of Sothern Arizona."

HSSA also said that more projects are in the works to help animals in Cochise County, including the construction of a new shelter in Bisbee and vet services in Douglas and Sierra Vista.

For more information, visit hssaz.org.