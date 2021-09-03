Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL (CNN) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Those dogs from Ida are definitely grateful.

More than a dozen were rescued last weekend before the storm even hit.

"We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do, and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies, we always like to be proactive," Lauree Simmons from Big Dog Ranch Rescue said. "We went up the day before the storm and help clear out one shelter."

Then, Big Dog Ranch Rescue went out again to rescue more dogs.

"We were up there yesterday, setting up generators and shelters without power, they had no water, they were having to boil their water and no power to boil their water so took over 100 cases of water, and 5000 pounds of the animals' supplies to five different rescues in two different shelters," Simmons said. "We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets, so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

The second round of dogs will be coming home tonight.

Even though they'll be in quarantine for two weeks, Big Dog Ranch Rescue' has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.