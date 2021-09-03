Arizona responds to bid to undo limits on local virus efforts

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer defending Arizona against a lawsuit challenging new laws that restrict local COVID-19 requirements argues that how those measures were written and their contents are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws include a ban on public school districts from imposing mask requirements and a prohibition on universities from requiring vaccinations for students.

A coalition of educators and others behind the challenge argued the legislation had violated constitutional rules requiring laws to focus on only one subject and have their contents reflected in the title of the bills.